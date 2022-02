Google honors Toni Stone -- the first woman to play professional baseball as a regular in a men's major baseball league. Screenshot from Google

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle, created by artist Monique Wray, honors Marcenia "Toni" Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball as a regular in a men's major baseball league. "Here's to you, Toni Stone -- thanks for showing the world what determination and unstoppable love for the game can achieve!" Google said on its website.

Stone was 15 when she joined the all-male semi-pro Twin Cities Colored Giants in 1936 and, a decade later, she began her professional career with the San Francisco Sea Lions.

With a batting average of .280, she went on to play with the Negro League All-Star team and for the New Orleans Creoles and the Indianapolis Clowns.

The West Virginia native retired in 1954. She was inducted into the International Women's Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and into the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on this day last year.

Stone died in 1996 at the age of 75.