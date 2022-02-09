Trending
Feb. 9, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Carole King, Joe Pesci

By UPI Staff
2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Carole King, poses with her trophy at the Rocket Mortgage Field House during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland on October 30. The singer turns 80 on February 9. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- William Henry Harrison, ninth president of the United States, in 1773

-- Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909

-- Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909

-- Country singer Ernest Tubb in 1914

-- Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914

-- Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922

-- Irish playwright Brendan Behan in 1923

-- Television journalist Roger Mudd in 1928

-- South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Carole King in 1942 (age 80)

-- Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Joe Pesci in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Author Alice Walker in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Mia Farrow in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Judith Light in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Ciaran Hinds in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Charles Shaughnessy in 1955 (age 67)

-- American astronaut Peggy Whitson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Country singer Travis Tritt in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

-- Actor Charlie Day in 1976 (age 46)

-- Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Zhang Ziyi in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Tom Hiddleston in 1981 (age 41)

-- American Taliban John Walker Lindh in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Avan Jogia in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Kelli Berglund in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Isabella Gómez in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'

