Feb. 9, 2022 / 2:38 AM

Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed over 'legal issue'

By Thomas Maresca
Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed over 'legal issue'
A medal ceremony for the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Games, which was won by the Russian Olympic Committee, has been postponed due to an ongoing legal issue, the International Olympics Committee said Wednesday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Games was postponed over an issue requiring legal consultation, the International Olympics Committee said Wednesday.

The nature of the legal issue was not made clear.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the gold medal in the team competition on Monday, with the United States picking up silver and Japan the bronze. The award ceremony had been scheduled to be held at Beijing's outdoor medals plaza on Tuesday evening.

Russian athletes are competing for the second consecutive Olympics under a neutral banner, as the country remains banned from the Games due to a doping scandal, but athletes able to prove that they are "clean" are permitted to participate.

A mini-ceremony was held on the ice at the skating venue, with the winning teams receiving stuffed dolls of Beijing's Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen.

"A situation arose today at short notice that requires legal consultation with the [International Skating Union]," IOC spokesman Marc Adams said at a press conference Wednesday. "It's an emerging issue so I can't add very much more at the moment.

"You can bet your bottom dollar that we are doing absolutely everything we can so that the situation can be resolved as soon as possible," Adams said.

The IOC is expected to provide a further update on Wednesday.

USA's Nathan Chen smashes world record in men's short program USA figure skating team wins silver; gold goes to Russia Russians lead medal count; U.S earns two silvers in women's sports

Colby Stevenson wins silver in men's freeski big air for Team USA
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Colby Stevenson wins silver in men's freeski big air for Team USA
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- American Colby Stevenson has won the men's freeski big air medal on Wednesday at the Beijing Olympics.
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
NFL // 4 hours ago
Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge returns to Patriots as offensive assistant
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge, who was fired after just two seasons as head coach of the New York Giants, has returned to the Patriots organization as an offensive assistant.
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
NBA // 5 hours ago
Trail Blazers send C.J. McCollum to Pelicans in 7-player trade
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Pelicans acquired veteran guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade Tuesday, the teams announced.
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
NFL // 7 hours ago
Tennessee Titans extend head coach Mike Vrabel, GM Jon Robinson
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans extended the contracts of head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, the team announced.
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
NBA // 7 hours ago
Pacers, Kings agree to 6-player trade involving Tyrese Haliburton, Domantas Sabonis
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings agreed on a six-player trade that includes All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis and rising star Tyrese Haliburton on Tuesday.
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
NBA // 8 hours ago
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist injury, the team announced.
Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis wins record breaking gold medal in men's speed-skating
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Netherlands' Kjeld Nuis won the gold metal Tuesday in men's 1500m speed-skating after beating Thomas Krol who broke a 20-year-old Olympic record.
With 5th gold, Natalie Geisenberger cements status as best luger in Olympic history
Sports News // 15 hours ago
With 5th gold, Natalie Geisenberger cements status as best luger in Olympic history
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Germany's Natalie Geisenberger cemented her status as the most successful luger in Olympic history Tuesday after winning her third Winter Games medal in the women's singles competition.
Norway's Johannes Klaebo wins 2nd straight Olympic gold in cross-country sprint
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Norway's Johannes Klaebo wins 2nd straight Olympic gold in cross-country sprint
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Johannes Klaebo of Norway on Tuesday won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's cross country skiing sprint competition with a time of 2:58:06.
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
NFL // 17 hours ago
Super Bowl: Injured Bengals TE Uzomah says he'll play, Rams TE Higbee in limbo
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals provided injury updates for their respective tight ends on the first day of Super Bowl week. The Bengals' C.J. Uzomah said he will play, while Tyler Higbee is day-to-day.
