Advertisement
Sports News
Feb. 7, 2022 / 12:37 AM

USA figure skating team wins silver with gold going to Russia

By Darryl Coote
1/5
USA figure skating team wins silver with gold going to Russia
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the USA during Ice Dancing competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Team USA clinched the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympic Games on strong performances from ice dancing pair Madison Chock and Bates Evan on Monday, though the Russians ran away with the gold on spectacular skating from 15-year-old Kamila Valieva.

Valieva, who had finished first in Sunday's short program by a resounding 15 points ahead of second-place finisher Wakaba Higuchi of Japan, put up an impressive 178.92 on the board during Monday's final free skate event, which put her 30 points ahead of Higuchi who again finished in second.

Advertisement

In doing so, Valieva became the first women to a quad jump in Olympic competition.

The United States Karen Chen, who finished fifth in the short skate, improved to a fourth place finish during her Monday's program, which kept the United States in silver medal place.

RELATED Australian curler competes after testing positive

The eight-segment event consisting of a short program and a free skate in the four skating disciplines is scored based on the team's ranking with skaters who finish first in any event earning 10 points for their country with second taking 9 and so forth.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the top of the podium on Monday with 74 points followed by the United States with 65, which was good enough for silver. Japan with 63 points earned bronze.

Advertisement

The Russians had all but secured a gold-medal finish even before Valieva took to the ice for her team's final skate as they had scored no worse than a third-place finish in any of the eight events, which it only did once during the men's single skate short program on Friday.

RELATED Russians lead medal count; U.S earns two silvers in women's sports

The Americans had originally lead the score card following Day 1 of the competition on strong skating by Nathan Chen who finished first in the men's short program, but they were eventually over taken by the Russians who did not look back following Valieva's skate on Sunday.

However, Team USA was able to hold Japan back from overtaking them on Monday with Madison and Bates winning their free dance segment by less than point over ROC's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

"We're celebrating silver," Bates said, according to USA Today. "Winning a silver medal at the Olympic Games is an incredible achievement, and the fact that we all get a silver medal, the whole team -- I'm so happy. I'm so happy."

RELATED U.S. wins second medal; Jaelin Kauf takes silver in women's moguls

Silver is the United States best showing in the event since its debut in 2014. The Americans took silver in the last two Games.

Canada, who took gold in Pyeongchang in 2018, finished fourth in on Monday followed by China in fifth.

Advertisement

Beijing Olympics: figure skating

Kamila Valieva performs a spin during the Women's Single Figure Skating Short Program competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 6, 2022. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Sports News // 22 minutes ago
Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis star who went missing, meets with IOC chief in Beijing
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star who disappeared from the public eye after making sexual assault allegations against a Communist Party official, met IOC chief Thomas Bach over the weekend, a statement said Monday.
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor cleared from COVID-19, will compete in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. bobsledding star Elana Meyers Taylor, the lone woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the Americans, said Saturday she recorded two negative COVID-19 tests and was cleared to compete at the Winter Games.
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Sports News // 1 day ago
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Irene Schouten of the Netherlands broke an Olympic record that stood for two decades to win the gold medal in the women's 3000m speedskating event Saturday at the Winter Games in Beijing.
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Sweden's Walter Wallberg turned in the biggest run of his career to upset defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada in Saturday's men's moguls final at the Winter Games in Beijing.
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. women's hockey team dominates ROC for 2-0 start in Beijing
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The United States women's hockey team improved to 2-0 at the Winter Games in Beijing with a dominant 5-0 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on Saturday.
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Sports News // 1 day ago
China wins 1st Beijing gold in short track relay as Winter Games begin
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- China captured its first gold of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday as the 2022 Winter Games kicked off its first full day of medal events.
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Sports News // 1 day ago
American snowboarding great Shaun White to retire after Beijing Games
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- American snowboarding star and three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White confirmed Saturday that he will retire after the Beijing Games.
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Sports News // 2 days ago
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Beijing made history Friday as the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, with an Opening Ceremony taking place under COVID-19 restrictions and diplomatic boycotts.
2022 Winter Games: 3 U.S. hockey players in COVID-19 isolation
NHL // 2 days ago
2022 Winter Games: 3 U.S. hockey players in COVID-19 isolation
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Jake Sanderson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a top prospect, is one of three Team USA hockey players in COVID-19 isolation, just days before 2022 Winter Games play, USA Hockey told UPI on Friday.
Hot Rod Charlie warms up for Dubai World Cup
Sports News // 2 days ago
Hot Rod Charlie warms up for Dubai World Cup
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Three official Kentucky Derby prep races top the U.S. weekend horse racing schedule while Hot Rod Charlie, one of last year's Triple Crown contenders, prepares in the Middle East for the $12 million Dubai World Cup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Irene Schouten sets Olympic record to win gold in women's speedskating
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Uighur athlete lights cauldron to kick off controversial Beijing 2022 Winter Games
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Walter Wallberg upsets Mikael Kingsbury to capture Olympic men's moguls title
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
Olympics legend Picabo Street on pandemic Games: 'Adversity makes heroes'
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement