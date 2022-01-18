Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 18, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted

By Alex Butler
1/6
Australian Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Sabalenka advance, top Americans ousted
No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus (pictured) beat Storm Sanders of Australia on Day 2 of the 2022 Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Photo by Dean Lewins/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka were among the top-seeded players to win Tuesday at the 2022 Australian Open. Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff, the top Americans in the tournament, each were eliminated in the first round.

The first round of the tournament started Monday in Melbourne, but aired Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the United States because Australian time is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

Advertisement

Gauff was the first seeded player to exit the Grand Slam. The No. 18 seed lost in straight sets to Qiang Wang on Monday at Margaret Court Arena.

"It obviously didn't go my way," Gauff told reporters Monday. "She played really well and I didn't play my best tennis. I'm going to learn from it and try to bounce back."

RELATED Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation

Kenin, seeded No. 11, lost to fellow American Madison Keys in straight sets a few hours later. Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, converted just one break point and totaled 27 unforced errors in the 91-minute match.

Advertisement

"Every first round is tough, but when you have to go against a Grand Slam champion, it's never easy," Keys said. "I'm just happy with how I played and happy to be in the second round."

No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia was the top overall seed to advance, due to Serbian Novak Djokovic's much-publicized exit from the men's draw. Barty, the women's favorite, needed just 54 minutes on Monday to dispatch Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-1.

RELATED Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 3 Garbine Muguruza of Spain, No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, No. 5 Maria Sakkari of Greece were among the other top women's players to advance through Monday and Tuesday's first-round matches.

No. 13 Naomi Osaka of Japan, the defending champion, and No. 22 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the 2020 Summer Games women's singles gold medalist, also advanced to the second round. No. 16 Angelique Kerber of Germany and No. 20 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic were among the top women's players upset in the first round.

No. 21 Jessica Pegula, Madison Brengle, Bernarda Pera, Amanda Anisimova, Hailey Baptiste, Alison Riske and Danielle Collins were the American women who advanced out of the first round.

Advertisement
RELATED Australian court hears final appeal from tennis star Novak Djokovic

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia was the top-seeded men's player to move on. He needed nearly two hours Monday to beat Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in straight sets. The win set up a second-round match with Australian Nick Kyrgios.

No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 5 Andrey Rublev of Russia and No. 6 Rafael Nadal of Spain were among the other top men's players to advance to the second round with straight-sets victories. Nadal and Zverev advanced Monday. Tsitsipas and Rublev advanced Tuesday.

No. 20 Taylor Fritz, No. 23 Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Korda, Stefan Kozlov, Maxime Cressy, Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald were the Americans who advanced to the second round in the men's singles circuit.

Cressy edged fellow American John Isner, the No. 22 seed, in a five-set thriller. That match lasted four hours and 10 minutes and ended Tuesday in Melbourne.

The first wave of second-round matches for the 2022 Australian Open air from 7 to 9 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN+. The round continues from 9 to 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday on ESPN+.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
NFL // 2 hours ago
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford earned his first career playoff win, throwing for two scores and running for another in a dominant Los Angeles Rams victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL wild-card round.
Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic, 34, landed at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade on a flight operated by Fly Dubai as dozens of his supporters waved Serbian flags.
Golden Goal, Godolphin runners score in Dubai Carnival
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Golden Goal, Godolphin runners score in Dubai Carnival
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The first meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival was the big doings in weekend horse racing, as some of last year's heavy hitters returned from sort out their chances for big races set for the next few months.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was deported Sunday after losing an 11th-hour bid in an Australian federal court to save his chances to compete in the Australian Open after refusing to be vaccinated.
Australian court hears final appeal from tennis star Novak Djokovic
Sports News // 2 days ago
Australian court hears final appeal from tennis star Novak Djokovic
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic appeared virtually in an Australian federal court Sunday in an 11th-hour bid to save his chances to compete in the Australian Open after refusing to be vaccinated.
Tennis great Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tennis great Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tennis great Chris Evert, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has revealed she is suffering from stage 1 ovarian cancer.
College football: Georgia defensive stars Dean, Walker, Cine to enter NFL Draft
NFL // 3 days ago
College football: Georgia defensive stars Dean, Walker, Cine to enter NFL Draft
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Just a few days removed from their national title win over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs defensive stars Nakobe Dean, Travon Walker and Lewis Cine all declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL playoffs: Patriots' Isaiah Wynn out vs. Bills; Eagles' Miles Sanders to play
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills because of ankle and hip injuries, the team announced.
College football: Iowa Hawkeyes extend coach Kirk Ferentz through 2029 season
Sports News // 3 days ago
College football: Iowa Hawkeyes extend coach Kirk Ferentz through 2029 season
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz was rewarded with a contract extension through the 2029 season, the school announced Friday.
Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court ahead of Australian Open
Sports News // 4 days ago
Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court ahead of Australian Open
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic's ongoing fight to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the top-ranked player appealed the second cancellation of his visa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation
Novak Djokovic returns to waiting fans in Serbia after deportation
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Matthew Stafford, Rams crush Cardinals, advance to divisional round
Golden Goal, Godolphin runners score in Dubai Carnival
Golden Goal, Godolphin runners score in Dubai Carnival
Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after losing final visa battle
Tennis great Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
Tennis great Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement