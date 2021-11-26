Advertisement
Sports News
Nov. 26, 2021 / 9:54 AM

Golfer Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome baby girl

By Alex Butler
1/5
Golfer Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome baby girl
Golfer Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison, who announced they were expecting in June, welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 18. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Golfer Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison welcomed their first child, daughter Maya, the couple announced on social media.

The Fowlers announced the birth in matching posts Thursday on Instagram. They each posted a photo of themselves holding their new daughter while at Fowler's home in Jupiter, Fla.

Advertisement

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone," Rickie wrote for his caption. "As you can see, Allison and I are beyond thankful. A whole new meaning to life!

"Maya Fowler born Nov. 18, 2021. My heart is full!"

RELATED Alligator walks off with golfer's ball at Mississippi course

Jason Day, Max Homa, Lee Westwood and several other golfers and celebrities congratulated the Fowlers on the new family addition with comments on the Instagram posts.
Advertisement

Fowler and his wife married in 2019. They announced they were expecting their first child June 21. Fowler's wife, formerly known as Allison Stokke, is a former track and field athlete.

RELATED Golf rivals Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau to face off in The Match

"Reservation for November," Fowler wrote on the June Instagram announcement. "Fowler party of three. Girl dad."

Fowler, the No. 81 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished tied for 40th at his last PGA Tour event, the Nov. 4 to 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

He tied for 53rd at the 2021 British Open and tied for eighth at the 2021 PGA Championship. Fowler, 32, tied for 29th at the 2020 Masters Tournament and tied for 49th at the 2020 U.S. Open.

RELATED NFL, college football, DeChambeau vs. Koepka golf lead weekend sports schedule

He has yet to win a major, but placed second three times at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, respectively. He finished third at the 2014 PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour schedule continues with the Hero World Challenge from Thursday through Dec. 5 in Albany in the Bahamas. Fowler, who won the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament in 2017, was not in the initial announcement for the tournament's 2021 field.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 12.
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Ekeler, Mixon, Montgomery lead Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Austin Ekeler, Joe Mixon and David Montgomery lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 12.
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Diggs, Samuel, Chase top Week 12 wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 12.
MLS Cup Playoffs: Timbers upset top-seeded Rapids
Soccer // 2 hours ago
MLS Cup Playoffs: Timbers upset top-seeded Rapids
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Defender Larrys Mabiala cleaned up a loose ball in the box with a shot into the upper corner for a 90th-minute score, leading the Portland Timbers to an upset of the top-seeded Colorado Rapids in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Long weekend of horse racing could impact year-end honors
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Long weekend of horse racing could impact year-end honors
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- A long Thanksgiving weekend of Thoroughbred horse racing could impact some year-end honors. Contrail looks to go out a winner in the Japan Cup, while the fields are set for Hong Kong International Races.
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
NFL // 3 hours ago
Josh Allen throws 4 TDs, Bills beat Saints
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen threw for 260 yards and four scores to lead the Buffalo Bills to a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
NFL // 19 hours ago
Dalton, Bears edge Lions on last-second field goal
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Cairo Santos made a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Chicago Bears to a Thanksgiving Day win and extend the Detroit Lions' winless streak Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out vs. Raiders
NFL // 22 hours ago
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb ruled out vs. Raiders
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Lamb sustained a concussion in Week 11.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
NFL // 1 day ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a broken little toe on his left foot, the Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters. Rodgers also refuted a claim that the injury is tied to his earlier diagnosis of COVID-19.
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Jones, Roethlisberger, Wilson among best Week 12 adds
MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Daniel Jones, Ben Roethlisberger and Cedrick Wilson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top fantasy football players to add off the waiver wire for Week 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals toe fracture, refutes 'COVID toe'
Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings
Waller, Kittle, Gronkowski lead Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings
Watch: Coach Nick Saban rips 'self-absorbed' Alabama football fans
Watch: Coach Nick Saban rips 'self-absorbed' Alabama football fans
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Hurts, Brady, Jackson lead Week 12 quarterback rankings
Miami Dolphins claim ex-Houston Texans RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers
Miami Dolphins claim ex-Houston Texans RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement