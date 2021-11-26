Golfer Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome baby girl

1/5

Golfer Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison, who announced they were expecting in June, welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 18. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Golfer Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison welcomed their first child, daughter Maya, the couple announced on social media. The Fowlers announced the birth in matching posts Thursday on Instagram. They each posted a photo of themselves holding their new daughter while at Fowler's home in Jupiter, Fla. Advertisement

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone," Rickie wrote for his caption. "As you can see, Allison and I are beyond thankful. A whole new meaning to life!

"Maya Fowler born Nov. 18, 2021. My heart is full!"

Jason Day, Max Homa, Lee Westwood and several other golfers and celebrities congratulated the Fowlers on the new family addition with comments on the Instagram posts.

Fowler and his wife married in 2019. They announced they were expecting their first child June 21. Fowler's wife, formerly known as Allison Stokke, is a former track and field athlete.

"Reservation for November," Fowler wrote on the June Instagram announcement. "Fowler party of three. Girl dad."

Fowler, the No. 81 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, finished tied for 40th at his last PGA Tour event, the Nov. 4 to 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

He tied for 53rd at the 2021 British Open and tied for eighth at the 2021 PGA Championship. Fowler, 32, tied for 29th at the 2020 Masters Tournament and tied for 49th at the 2020 U.S. Open.

He has yet to win a major, but placed second three times at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, respectively. He finished third at the 2014 PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour schedule continues with the Hero World Challenge from Thursday through Dec. 5 in Albany in the Bahamas. Fowler, who won the Tiger Woods-hosted tournament in 2017, was not in the initial announcement for the tournament's 2021 field.