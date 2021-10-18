Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Oct. 18, 2021 / 11:44 PM

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich and four assistant coaches were fired Monday after refusing to receive state-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, the school announced.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had set a Monday deadline for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars' coaching staff, to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their positions.

Advertisement

WSU assistant coaches Ricky Logo, Craig Stutzmann, John Richardson and Mark Weber also are out, according to the university, after failing to comply with the mandate that was issued in August.

"This is a disheartening day for our football program," Washington State athletic director Pat Chun said in a statement. "Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team.

RELATED Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate

"The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward."

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was elevated to interim head coach for the Cougars. His first game at the helm of Washington State will be Saturday at home against BYU.

Advertisement

The 42-year-old Rolovich applied for a religious exemption to bypass the vaccination requirement, but it remains unclear how the university committee assigned to evaluate those exemptions ruled.

RELATED SEC fines Tennessee Volunteers $250K after fans throw debris during Ole Miss game

Rolovich was the highest-paid state employee with a contract that had an annual salary of more than $3 million. He was the only unvaccinated head coach in the Pac-12 Conference and had worn masks during interviews, practices and games.

RELATED ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis

Latest Headlines

NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
NBA // 30 minutes ago
NBA projects $10 billion in revenue for 2021-22 season as audiences return
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The NBA is projecting $10 billion in revenue for the upcoming 2021-22 season as audiences continue to return, a notable increase from the last two seasons when fan attendance was limited or disallowed due to COVID-19.
Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury
NFL // 2 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings put Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson on IR with hamstring injury
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings placed Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced.
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis
Sports News // 3 hours ago
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Dick Vitale, one of ESPN's most prominent and recognizable college basketball analysts, announced Monday that he was diagnosed with lymphoma.
SEC fines Tennessee Volunteers $250K after fans throw debris during Ole Miss game
Sports News // 5 hours ago
SEC fines Tennessee Volunteers $250K after fans throw debris during Ole Miss game
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The SEC announced Monday it has issued the University of Tennessee a $250,000 fine in the aftermath of Volunteers fans throwing bottles and other debris on the field near the end of the team's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss.
Browns RB Kareem Hunt to miss at least month with calf injury
NFL // 9 hours ago
Browns RB Kareem Hunt to miss at least month with calf injury
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will miss at least a month because of the calf injury he sustained in a Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday.
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Sports News // 13 hours ago
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allison Williams decided to leave her job at ESPN in response to parent company Disney's mandate for all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the college football and basketball sideline reporter announced.
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from England to Kentucky to Japan
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Upsets rule in weekend horse racing from England to Kentucky to Japan
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Upsets were more the rule than the exception in top-level weekend horse racing around the globe with the notable exception of Australia; Queen Elizabeth attended one of Saturday's two races bearing her name.
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
NFL // 15 hours ago
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- T.J. Watt forced a fumble in overtime, setting up a game-winning Chris Boswell field goal and leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dramatic Week 6 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
NBA // 16 hours ago
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Allie Quigley scored a team-high 26 points and Candace Parker totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, clinching the Chicago Sky's first title.
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 17 hours ago
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario hit a single off the glove of shortstop Corey Seager to give the Braves a dramatic walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday on night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Sideline reporter Allison Williams leaving ESPN over vaccine mandate
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
T.J. Watt, Steelers defense power overtime win over Seahawks
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reveals lymphoma diagnosis
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Quigley, Parker lead Sky over Mercury for first WNBA title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/