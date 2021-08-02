Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jade Carey claimed Team USA's fifth medal from women's gymnastics at the 2020 Summer Games with a first place finish in the floor exercise Monday in Tokyo.

Her final score of 14.366 edged second place Vanessa Ferrari of Italy. Mai Murakami of Japan and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee each scored 14.166 and claimed bronze medals.

Team USA won medals in every women's gymnastics event held so far at the Games. The men's team failed to reach the podium through its first four competitions.

The Team USA women's gymnastics team picked up its first medal in the all-around team final Tuesday. Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum teamed up for that second-place finish.

Lee went on to earn gold in the individual all-around and bronze on uneven bars. MyKayla Skinner won another silver for Team USA on vault.

Carey's victory Monday came about an hour after USA Gymnastics announced that Biles will end her hiatus from Olympic competition and return for the balance beam final, the last event of the women's program.

Lee leads all women's gymnast with three medals at the Games. She also is tied with Xiao Ruoteng of the China men's team for the most medals among gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics.





China's Yang Liu won gold in the men's rings final Monday in Tokyo. South Korea's Shin Jae Hwan claimed gold in the men's' vault final.

The women's balance beam individual final airs at 4:50 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Peacock.