Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events

The United States' Sunisa Lee holds her gold medal following the individual all-around gymnastics final on July 29. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Lee makes a selfies of herself, Brazil's silver medalist Rebeca Andrade and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova following the individual artistic gymnastics all-around final. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee hugs her coach after her floor exercise performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Melnikova reacts as she moves to first place early in the finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Andrade performs on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The United States' Jade Carey performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Vladislava Urazova performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee competes on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Spain's Roxana Popa performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs her floor routine. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Andrade performs her floor exercise. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee members celebrate after winning the gold medal at the team all-around finals on July 27, beating the United States. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
The Russian Olympic Committee team holds their gold medals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
A Russian Olympic Committee teammate wipes tears from Angelina Elnikova after her performance in the floor competition. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Sunisa Lee performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Jordan Chiles performs in the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Elnikova celebrates her performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the uneven bars. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Amelie Morgan of the United Kingdom performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles (L) hugs Lee after her balance beam performance. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Team USA holds their silver medals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles (C) congratulates her team after pulling out of competitions
at the team all-around finals on July 27. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova competes on the balance beam at team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Listunova competes on the balance beam at the women's artistic team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
United States' Grace McCallum competes on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
China's Jin Zhang competes on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles watches her team practice after pulling out of competitions. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes on the vault at the team all-around finals. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles competes on the vault. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs during her qualifying round on the balance beam at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 25. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Members of Team USA arrive for the qualifying round on the floor exercises. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI.. | License Photo
Team USA watches for qualifying round results on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Melnikova performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
McCallum performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Zhang performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Lee performs on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs on the vault in the qualifying round. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Chiles trips on dismount during the qualifying round on the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles watches for results during the qualifying round of the balance beam. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Biles performs her floor exercise routine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Jade Carey of the United States concludes her routine. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo
Mykayla Skinner of the United States dismounts. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo