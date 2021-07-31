Advertisement
Sports News
July 31, 2021 / 9:12 AM

Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events

By
Simone Biles of the United States competes in the vault in the women's all-around team final at the 2020 Summer Games on Tuesday in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Simone Biles of the United States competes in the vault in the women's all-around team final at the 2020 Summer Games on Tuesday in Tokyo. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will prolong her absence from 2020 Summer Games competitions and miss next week's vault and uneven bars events as she continues to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.

USA Gymnastics announced Biles' decision to pull out of the events after a review with medal staff.

Advertisement

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said. "MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

RELATED Team USA's Suni Lee wins Olympic gold in gymnastics all-around

Biles, widely regarded as the greatest women's gymnast in history, completed one rotation on the vault as part of the women's all-around team final Tuesday in Tokyo before she pulled out of that event.

She later told reporters that she didn't trust herself. She also said in a video posted on social media that she had the "twisties," a gymnastics term that describes getting lost in the air during routines, which can lead to serious injuries.

Advertisement

She said it can take at least two weeks to overcome the "twisties."

RELATED Simone Biles' withdrawal from Olympic events shows resilience, strength

"I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface," Biles wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Biles also withdrew from Thursday's all-around individual final. Team USA's Suni Lee went on to win a gold medal in that event. Biles watched from the sideline as Lee and Carey competed in that event.

Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles managed to claim a silver medal for the team despite Biles' withdrawal.

RELATED U.S. teammates relate to Simone Biles: 'She's not a quitter'

The women's vault final and the women's uneven bars final are scheduled for Sunday. The women's floor final is scheduled for Monday. The women's balance beam final is Tuesday.

Tokyo Olympics: Moments from women's gymnastics

The United States' Sunisa Lee holds her gold medal following the individual all-around gymnastics final on July 29. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 28 minutes ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
NFL // 11 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz out indefinitely due to foot injury
July 30 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a foot injury during a training camp practice this week.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 13 hours ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
MLB // 13 hours ago
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 15 hours ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
MLB // 15 hours ago
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Swimmers help USA keep medal lead, others miss Olympic podium in track, BMX
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Swimmers help USA keep medal lead, others miss Olympic podium in track, BMX
July 30 (UPI) -- Team USA earned three medals Friday improve its total to a 2020 Summer Games-best 41, but other countries gained ground. China, Great Britain and the Russian Olympic Committee outmedaled Team USA to tighten the race.
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
MLB // 22 hours ago
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
July 30 (UPI) -- The USA baseball team started its run at the 2020 Summer Games with a narrow win over Israel in the group stage Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Tyler Austin's two-run homer paced the Americans in the 8-1 win.
Olympics: Alyssa Naeher leads U.S. past the Netherlands in soccer quarterfinal
Soccer // 1 day ago
Olympics: Alyssa Naeher leads U.S. past the Netherlands in soccer quarterfinal
July 30 (UPI) -- Goalie Alyssa Naeher provided clutch saves in extra time and a penalty shootout to spark a win over the Netherlands and send the U.S. women's soccer team to the 2020 Summer Games semifinals Friday in Yokohama, Japan.
Olympic golf, tennis, baseball top weekend sports
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympic golf, tennis, baseball top weekend sports
July 30 (UPI) -- The 2020 Summer Games tennis, baseball and golf tournaments are among must-watch sports events this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
No gold for Djokovic at Olympics after he loses in semifinal stunner
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/