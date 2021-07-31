Olympics: USA's Simone Biles pulls out of two more gymnastics events

July 31 (UPI) -- Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will prolong her absence from 2020 Summer Games competitions and miss next week's vault and uneven bars events as she continues to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics said Saturday.

USA Gymnastics announced Biles' decision to pull out of the events after a review with medal staff.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said. "MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

Biles, widely regarded as the greatest women's gymnast in history, completed one rotation on the vault as part of the women's all-around team final Tuesday in Tokyo before she pulled out of that event.

She later told reporters that she didn't trust herself. She also said in a video posted on social media that she had the "twisties," a gymnastics term that describes getting lost in the air during routines, which can lead to serious injuries.





She said it can take at least two weeks to overcome the "twisties."

"I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competitive surface," Biles wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Biles also withdrew from Thursday's all-around individual final. Team USA's Suni Lee went on to win a gold medal in that event. Biles watched from the sideline as Lee and Carey competed in that event.

Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles managed to claim a silver medal for the team despite Biles' withdrawal.

The women's vault final and the women's uneven bars final are scheduled for Sunday. The women's floor final is scheduled for Monday. The women's balance beam final is Tuesday.