USA's Simone Biles pulls out of gymnastics final, needs 'clearance' at Olympics

July 27 (UPI) -- Team USA star Simone Biles withdrew from the women's team gymnastics competition after she completed the first rotation on the vault Tuesday in Tokyo, USA Gymnastics announced.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

A Team USA coach told NBC broadcasters earlier Tuesday that Biles' withdrawal was "not injury related" and is a "mental issue she is having."

Biles met with team doctors after her vault event. She then changed into her warm-up outfit and stood on the sideline as her teammates participated in additional rotations. The four-time gold medalist finished in last place on her first rotation of the vault, one of her best events.

Biiles, widely regarded as the greatest gymnast in history, admitted she struggled through qualifications earlier at the Summer Games. She cited mental pressure she faces Monday in an Instagram post.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles wrote. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me, but [expletive] sometimes it's hard."





Team USA alternate Jordan Chiles replaced Biles in Tuesday's competition. The women's gymnastics competition continues Thursday in Tokyo. The women's all-around final airs at 6:50 a.m. EDT Thursday on Peacock.