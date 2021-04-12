April 12 (UPI) -- With the preliminaries all in the book, here's the prospective field for the May 1 Kentucky Derby, ranked by Churchill Downs in the order of preference for the maximum 20-horse field:
Horse, trainer, major accomplishment(s):
1. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, won Blue Grass Stakes, undefeated after five starts, reigning 2-year-old champion and 2020 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner
2. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O'Neill, won Louisiana Derby, second in Breeders' Cup Juvenile
3. Super Stock, Steve Asmussen, won Arkansas Derby
4. The King, Wesley Ward, won the Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Turfway Park all-weather course
5. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, won Florida Derby
6. Rock Your World, John Sadler, won Santa Anita Derby
7. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, won Wood Memorial
8. Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, second in Santa Anita Derby
9. Concert Tour, Bob Baffert, third in Arkansas Derby
10. Midnight Bourbon, Steve Asmussen, second in Louisiana Derby
11. Weyburn, Jimmy Jerkens, fourth in Wood Memorial
12. Mandaloun, Brad Cox, won Risen Star Stakes, sixth in Louisiana Derby
13. Caddo River, Brad Cox, second in Arkansas Derby
14. Highly Motivated, Chad Brown, second in Blue Grass Stakes
15. Helium, Mark Casse, won Tampa Bay Derby, undefeated after three starts
16. Panadol, Salen bin Ghadayer, second in UAE Derby in Dubai
17. Soup and Sandwich, Mark Casse, second in Florida Derby
18. Dynamic One, Todd Pletcher, second in Wood Memorial
19. Crowded Trade, Chad Brown, third in Wood Memorial
20. Sainthood, Todd Pletcher, second in Jeff Ruby Steaks
If and when horses drop out from that ranking, their spots will be filled in this order:
21. Proxy, Mike Stidham, two seconds, two fourths in Derby qualifiers
22. Rombauer, Mike McCarthy, third in Blue Grass Stakes
23. Hidden Stash, Vicki Oliver, fourth in Blue Grass Stakes
24. Dream Shake, Peter Eurton, third in Santa Anita Derby
25. O Besos, Greg Foley, third in Louisiana Derby
26. Get Her Number, Peter Miller, fourth in Arkansas Derby
27. Hozier, Bob Baffert, second in Rebel Stakes, last in Arkansas Derby
28. King Fury, Kenny McPeek, won Lexington Stakes
29. Hockey Dad, Doug O'Neill, third in Jeff Ruby Steaks
30. Keepmeinmind, Robertino Diodoro, third in Breeders' Cup Juvenile, won Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes