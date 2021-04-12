Essential Quality (gray horse), shown winning the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, tops the Kentucky Derby field with the last of the preliminaries in the books. Photo courtesy of Keeneland

April 12 (UPI) -- With the preliminaries all in the book, here's the prospective field for the May 1 Kentucky Derby, ranked by Churchill Downs in the order of preference for the maximum 20-horse field:

Horse, trainer, major accomplishment(s):

1. Essential Quality, Brad Cox, won Blue Grass Stakes, undefeated after five starts, reigning 2-year-old champion and 2020 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner

2. Hot Rod Charlie, Doug O'Neill, won Louisiana Derby, second in Breeders' Cup Juvenile

3. Super Stock, Steve Asmussen, won Arkansas Derby

4. The King, Wesley Ward, won the Jeff Ruby Steaks on the Turfway Park all-weather course

5. Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher, won Florida Derby

6. Rock Your World, John Sadler, won Santa Anita Derby

7. Bourbonic, Todd Pletcher, won Wood Memorial

8. Medina Spirit, Bob Baffert, second in Santa Anita Derby

9. Concert Tour, Bob Baffert, third in Arkansas Derby

10. Midnight Bourbon, Steve Asmussen, second in Louisiana Derby

11. Weyburn, Jimmy Jerkens, fourth in Wood Memorial

12. Mandaloun, Brad Cox, won Risen Star Stakes, sixth in Louisiana Derby

13. Caddo River, Brad Cox, second in Arkansas Derby

14. Highly Motivated, Chad Brown, second in Blue Grass Stakes

15. Helium, Mark Casse, won Tampa Bay Derby, undefeated after three starts

16. Panadol, Salen bin Ghadayer, second in UAE Derby in Dubai

17. Soup and Sandwich, Mark Casse, second in Florida Derby

18. Dynamic One, Todd Pletcher, second in Wood Memorial

19. Crowded Trade, Chad Brown, third in Wood Memorial

20. Sainthood, Todd Pletcher, second in Jeff Ruby Steaks

If and when horses drop out from that ranking, their spots will be filled in this order:

21. Proxy, Mike Stidham, two seconds, two fourths in Derby qualifiers

22. Rombauer, Mike McCarthy, third in Blue Grass Stakes

23. Hidden Stash, Vicki Oliver, fourth in Blue Grass Stakes

24. Dream Shake, Peter Eurton, third in Santa Anita Derby

25. O Besos, Greg Foley, third in Louisiana Derby

26. Get Her Number, Peter Miller, fourth in Arkansas Derby

27. Hozier, Bob Baffert, second in Rebel Stakes, last in Arkansas Derby

28. King Fury, Kenny McPeek, won Lexington Stakes

29. Hockey Dad, Doug O'Neill, third in Jeff Ruby Steaks

30. Keepmeinmind, Robertino Diodoro, third in Breeders' Cup Juvenile, won Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes