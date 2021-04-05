April 5 (UPI) -- Randy Shannon, the former head football coach at the University of Miami, has joined the Florida State staff as a senior defensive analyst, the school announced Monday.

Shannon coached the Hurricanes for four seasons from 2007 through 2010. He also served as interim coach and defensive coordinator at Florida in 2017.

"Randy Shannon is a tremendous addition to our staff," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said in a news release. "I have all the respect in the world for the person and coach Randy Shannon is.

"His unique perspective will be valuable to [defensive coordinator Adam] Fuller and the rest of our defensive staff, while his relationships in Miami and throughout the state of Florida will be a great benefit for our entire program."

Shannon, 55, spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Central Florida. He posted a 28-22 record in his four seasons at Miami and went 1-3 in his short stint as coach of the Gators.

The former Hurricanes linebacker started his coaching career as an assistant in 1991 at Miami. He later became the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator until he was promoted to head coach in 2007. Shannon also worked as an assistant and linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins and as a linebackers coach at Arkansas and TCU.

The Seminoles were 3-6 in 2020, Norvell's first season as head coach. They haven't had a winning record since Jimbo Fisher's final season (7-6) in 2017.