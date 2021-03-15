March 15 (UPI) -- Indiana University fired men's basketball coach Archie Miller after four seasons, the school announced Monday.

In a statement, Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson said "private philanthropic funding" paid for Miller's buyout, which was more than $10 million.

"As the Director of Athletics, I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men's basketball program," Dolson said. "In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy.

"That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation.

"I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men's basketball program and Indiana University. We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey."

Miller took over the school's men's basketball program in 2017 -- replacing Tom Crean -- after six seasons at Dayton. During his four seasons with the Hoosiers, the team didn't play in a single NCAA tournament game.

Indiana posted a 67-58 overall record and 33-44 mark in the Big Ten under Miller. The Hoosiers ended the 2020-21 season with six consecutive losses to finish 12-15.

The 42-year-old Miller earned trips to the NCAA tourney in each of his final four seasons at Dayton, including an Elite Eight run in 2014. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Arizona, Ohio State, North Carolina State, Arizona State and Western Kentucky.

The top-rated head coach hire in college basketball this offseason by USA Today: @archie_millerhttps://t.co/77H9Np76za pic.twitter.com/MlKHHCab4v— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) April 11, 2017

Also Monday, DePaul University parted ways with men's basketball coach Dave Leitao.

Leitao was in charge of the Blue Demons' program since 2015. It was his second stint as head coach at DePaul after spending three years leading the team from 2002-05.

"After evaluating where our men's basketball program is currently and where we envision it to be moving forward, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position," DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement Monday.

DePaul has finished last in the Big East in each of the last five seasons. The school went 5-14 overall and 2-13 in the conference this season.