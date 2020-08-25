Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt retired from the sport after the 2017 World Championships. He is an 11-time world champion. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Legendary sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a party last week.

Jamaica's health ministry confirmed late Monday that Bolt -- the world-record holder in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash -- tested positive for the virus. Christopher Tufton, the country's health minister, said Jamaican authorities have already informed Bolt of the positive test result.

In a video posted on social media earlier Monday, Bolt said he took a COVID-19 test Saturday -- the day after his birthday party -- and was awaiting the results.

"I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay away from my friends," Bolt said in the video. "I'm having no symptoms [but] am going to quarantine myself."

— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Bolt retired from the sport after the 2017 World Championships. He is an 11-time world champion and the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

He also was part of Jamaican relay teams that captured gold medals in 2012 and 2016.