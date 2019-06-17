Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt helped World XI to a comeback victory against England XI at Soccer Aid 2019 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea, England. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt tricked former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher before scoring a goal during UNICEF's Soccer Aid charity game at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea, England.

Soccer Aid 2019 matched up England XI and the Rest of World XI. Bolt played for the Rest of World XI, wearing the jersey No. 9.58, matching his world record time in the 100m.

England XI led 2-0 after two first half goals from Jeremy Lynch. Bolt cut the England lead in half with a score in the 44th minute. The eight-time gold medalist received a ball at the top of the box. Bolt and Carragher waited for the ball to arrive in the air before Bolt tricked the defender into over-pursuing the ball. Bolt let the ball sail over Carragher and bounce onto the pitch.

He eyed the bouncing ball before taking a rip with his left foot. The shot went into the far-post netting. Carragher responded with a denial on a Bolt shot in the 63rd minute, but World XI wasn't finished scoring. Kem Cetinay equalized for World XI in the 86th minute.

World XI won the game in penalties.

The friendly also included Didier Drogba, Jamie Redknapp, Roberto Carlos, John Terry, Michael Owen, Eric Cantona and Robert Pires.

Celebrities Mo Farah, David Harewood, Jeremy Lynch, Mark Wright, Joe Wicks, Ben Shephard, Marvin Humes, Danny Jones, Ant Middleton, Lee Mack and Sam Clafin were the celebrities playing for England.

Billy Wingrove, Cetinay, Niall Horan, Martin Compston, Danny O'Carroll, Jack Savoretti, Roman Kemp, Locksmith, Nicky Bryne and James McAvoy joined Bolt as the stars suiting up for the World XI. The game also included women for the first time, with Katie Chapman and Rachel Yankey playing for England. Rosana and Francielle played for the World XI.

The event raised more than $6 million.

Bolt is retired from competitive sprinting. He has made several appearances on the soccer pitch, including a training spell with Australian club Central Coast Mariners. Bolt was also offered a two-year contract from Valletta but turned down the deal. Bolt announced in January that his "sports life is over."