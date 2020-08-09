Dustin Johnson hits a tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on August 8, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker on the third hole in the third round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on August 8, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cameron Champ hits his tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on August 8, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Scottie Scheffler hits his approach shot from the sand on the 18th hole in the third round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on August 8, 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sergio Garcia of Spain hits his tee shot on the 11th hole in the second round of the PGA Championship in San Francisco on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Bryson Dechambeau hits his approach shot to the 10th hole in the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Li Haotong of China hits his approach shot to the 10th green in the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits from a bunker on the 10th hole in the first round of the 102nd PGA Championship in San Francisco on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on fourth hole in the second round of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco on August 7, 2020. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Bubba Watson hits out of the rough on the 10th hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Brendon Todd hits his approach shot to the ninth hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th hole in the first round. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Dechambeau (L) and Rickie Fowler walk to the 10th green in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jon Rahm of Spain hits out of a green side bunker on the 10th hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jordan Spieth (L) and Dustin Johnson walk on the 11th green in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Justin Rose hits an approach shot on the 12th hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Rory McIlroy, Woods and Justin Thomas make their way down the 14th fairway. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
McIlroy reacts to a missed putt on the ninth hole in the first round. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Scottie Scheffler reacts after his tee shot on the eighth hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Jason Day of Australia hits a tee shot to the eighth hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele lines up a putt on the 18th green in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Spieth reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Spectators watch from behind a fence as Woods walks on the 12th green in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Johnson hits a tee shot on the 12th hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Spieth hits golf balls at the practice tee at the 102nd PGA Championship in San Francisco on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Competing golfers play a practice round with no fans in attendance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Tommy Fleetwood of the United Kingdom hits off the practice tee. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits balls on the driving range before playing a practice round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods smiles before playing a practice round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Henrik Stenson of Sweden smiles while on the practice tee. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits balls on the driving range. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits balls on the driving range before playing a practice round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Si Woo Kim of South Korea hits balls at the practice tee while wearing a mask. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods stretches before playing a practice round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sungjae Im of South Korea (R) wears a face mask as he walks to the driving range. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo