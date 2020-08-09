Collin Morikawa poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 102nd PGA Championship on Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Collin Morikawa shot a 6-under 64 in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco to secure his first major title.

Morikawa, 23, won his first major championship in only his second appearance in a major. According to ESPN, the University of California, Berkeley graduate is the third-youngest PGA Championship winner in the stroke-play era -- behind Rory McIlroy (2012) and Jack Nicklaus (1963) -- and the ninth golfer to win the event in his debut.

Morikawa's 64 was the lowest final-round score by a PGA champion in 25 years. According to ESPN, his weekend score (129) was the best in the final two rounds of a major by any player ever.

Morikawa finished two strokes ahead of second-place finishers Paul Casey (66) and Dustin Johnson (68). Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Wolff and Tony Finau tied for fourth at 10-under 270.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka closed with a 74, his worst round at this year's event. He entered the final round in a three-way tie for fourth but slipped down the leaderboard with six bogeys and only two birdies.

Rory McIlroy finished 2-under par and tied for 33rd, just one stroke above Tiger Woods. Woods fell out of contention earlier this weekend but closed with a 67 to finish 1-under.

Justin Thomas, the world's top-ranked player, also finished 1-under par and tied for 37th with Woods and four others. Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson ended in a tie for 71st at 4-over par.