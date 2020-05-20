Kyle Busch (18) will have to wait for the third leg of his attempt to race in 7 events in 11 days after Tuesday's Xfinity Series event was postponed to Thursday. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- NASCAR has moved the Toyota 200 Xfinity Series race to Thursday after rain soaked the track Tuesday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

The next race in Darlington will now be Wednesday's Toyota 500, the second Cup Series event at the track since Sunday's The Real Heroes 400. No fans are allowed to attend the events due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

The Toyota 200 was set to start at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday before a weather delay. NASCAR personnel attempted to dry the 1.366-mile oval track before the race was ultimately postponed.

The Toyota 200 is now scheduled to start at noon EDT Thursday at Darlington Raceway and it will air on FS1. The race will be the first Xfinity Series event since March 7.

Noah Gragson will start on pole position, alongside teammate Michael Annett. Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will start 26th. Busch is attempting to compete in all of the first seven races held by NASCAR since its return due to a coronavirus pandemic hiatus.

Every car in the Toyota 200 field passed inspections with no issues before the race was postponed.

Sunday's Cup Series race was the most-watched non-Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race since March 5, 2017. Fox Sports said 6.32 million viewers tuned in to watch The Real Heroes 400. Kevin Harvick won the event.