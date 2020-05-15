Kyle Busch plans to drive more than 2,000 miles as he participates in seven races in 11 days when the NASCAR season resumes. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Sunday marks the return of NASCAR after a two-month hiatus. The Real Heroes 400 also will be the first step in Kyle Busch's ambitious plan to participate in seven races in 11 days.

Busch's No. 18 Toyota will start fourth at the 400-mile race at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. He then plans to race for Joe Gibbs Racing in an Xfinity Series event Tuesday at Darlington. He also will run in the second Cup Series race Wednesday at Darlington.

Busch will plans to race four times at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with events from May 24 to 27. The Charlotte schedule includes two Cup Series races, an Xfinity series race and a Truck Series event.

The veteran driver spoke about the challenge Thursday on SiriusXM Radio.

"I'm running in all of them, every one that's scheduled I'm in," Busch said. "It's going to be getting thrown to the wolves."

Races typically involve practices and qualifying for each division, but the upcoming schedule doesn't require practice and qualifying due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.

"With this, all you can do is show up and get in the vehicle and run the race," Busch said. "It sounds really labor intensive and heavy, but in my mind I don't know if it's really going to be that bad. But I'll let you know when it's all said and done."

Busch's Darlington objective includes more than 900 miles of total track distance. He plans to drive more than 1,200 miles in Charlotte.

Busch had been scheduled to race in several events that were changed due to the pandemic. The May 19 Darlington race has replaced a Chicagoland Xfinity Series event in which he planned participate.

Busch will use the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for the Xfinity events.