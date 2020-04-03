Dayton men's college basketball star Obi Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this past season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Dayton Flyers sophomore forward Obi Toppin and Oregon Ducks senior guard Sabrina Ionescu were awarded the 2019-20 Naismith trophies.

The recipients of the awards, given annually to the most outstanding players in men's and women's college basketball, were announced Friday.

Toppin, who announced last week that he will sign with an agent and enter the upcoming NBA Draft, became Dayton's first consensus All-American and guided the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins this past season. The school was projected to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, but the event was canceled due the coronavirus pandemic.

Toppin is also one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent this year.

Ionescu, who is the first Ducks player to win the award, earned the honor with another record-breaking season at Oregon. She became the first player in NCAA Division I history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career.

RELATED UAB hires Andy Kennedy as basketball coach

Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game with eight triple-doubles this season. She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles.

"This one is definitely special," Ionescu said on CBS Sports HQ. "I couldn't have been able to do this without my coaches and teammates. We grew together all year long and being able to play alongside them was certainly a blessing."

The Ducks posted a 31-2 record this season before the cancellation of the NCAA tournament because of the virus.