March 20 (UPI) -- Andy Kennedy has been hired to coach the University of Alabama at Birmingham men's basketball team.

Sources told AL.com, CBS Sports and 247 Sports that Kennedy agreed to a contract with UAB on Thursday. A source told 247 Sports that the deal is for six years.

Kennedy, 52, began his coaching career as head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2005. He went on to coach for 12 seasons at the University of Mississippi. Kennedy posted a 245-156 record with the Rebels before resigning in 2018. He led the Rebels to two NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament appearances. He was 21-13 at Cincinnati.

Kennedy worked as an assistant at UAB, South Alabama and Cincinnati before beginning his head coaching career. Kennedy played basketball at UAB from 1988 through 1991. He led the Sun Belt Conference with 21.8 points per game during his 1991 campaign.

UAB fired former coach Rob Ehsan March 13. The Blazers went 19-13 in 2019-20. They were 76-57 during Ehsan's four seasons as coach.

The Blazers were 80-53 under former coach Jerod House, including a 26-7 mark in 2015-16. House left the Blazers to coach Stanford in 2016.