Karl Dorrell served as the Miami Dolphins' wide receivers coach last season. He will succeed Mel Tucker, who left the Colorado football program for Michigan State. Photo courtesy of Miami Dolphins/Official Website

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Colorado officially hired former Miami Dolphins assistant coach Karl Dorrell as the school's next head football coach, the university announced Sunday.

The five-year, $18 million contract is pending approval from Colorado's Board of Regents, according to a statement released by the school. In his first year, Dorrell would receive a $3.2 million base salary with a $200,000 annual increase.

Dorrell, who served as the Dolphins' wide receivers coach last season, will take over for Mel Tucker, who left Colorado this off-season to become the head coach at Michigan State. Dorrell previously was the Buffaloes' offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 1995-98 and the wideouts coach from 1992-93.

"I'm excited to be back, it's like coming home," Dorrell said in a statement. "The thing that excited me about this job is that my experience in the past here for the most part has been very successful. We had a lot of good teams, went to a lot of good bowl games. It's a top caliber program that has a lot of potential, and I'm excited to return it to that level."

Dorrell was the head coach at UCLA from 2003-07 and led the Bruins to a 35-27 record and five bowl appearances. The school parted ways with him at the end of the 2007 season despite the Bruins reaching a bowl game.

Dorrell, 56, returns to the college ranks after spending the last five seasons in the NFL. He was the receivers coach for the New York Jets (2015-18) before assuming the same role with the Dolphins in 2019. His last college coaching job was in 2014, when he served as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator.