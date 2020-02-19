Ryan Newman (6) spent less than 48 hours at a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital following a violent wreck during the final lap of Sunday's 2020 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was released Wednesday from a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital following a fiery wreck during the final lap of the Daytona 500 two days earlier.

Newman's team at Roush Fenway Racing provided the update on his condition Wednesday afternoon. The team tweeted a photo of Newman holding the hands of his two daughters as he walked out of the front door of Halifax Medical Center.

Newman spent fewer than 48 hours in the hospital after being involved in what appeared to be a life-threatening crash Monday at Daytona International Speedway.

Roush Fenway Racing said earlier Wednesday that Newman was fully alert and walking around the hospital. He was also joking with staff, friends and family.

Newman, 42, was leading Monday's race when he was bumped into the wall by Ryan Blaney near the finish line. Newman's No. 6 Ford flipped several times and scraped the asphalt, throwing sparks through the air.

LaJoie, who was blinded by smoke, then slammed into Newman's car at full speed, sending the Ford over the finish line while on its roof.

Emergency crews rushed to Newman's car, and he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Doctors said Monday that Newman's injuries were non life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin won Sunday's Daytona 500. Newman finished ninth, despite his car crossing the finish line while on its roof.

Cup series drivers will start their engines again at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday at the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.