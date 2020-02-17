Ryan Newman's car flips as Denny Hamlin (11) and Ryan Blaney (12) battle to the finish line at the conclusion of the 62nd annual Daytona 500 on Monday night. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

David Ragan (36) maneuvers by the inverted car of Ryan Newman at the finish of the 62nd Daytona 500 on Monday in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Ryan Newman is in serious condition after a fiery crash at the conclusion of the Daytona 500 on Monday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center, according to a statement released by Roush Fenway Racing on Monday night. Doctors indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the statement said. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Newman, 42, was the race leader on the final lap of the Daytona 500 when he was bumped by Ryan Blaney just before the finish line, sending him into the outside wall and into an airborne spin while upside down.

RELATED Denny Hamlin wins second consecutive Daytona 500 in tight finish

Newman's car flipped several times and was sliding on its side when Corey LaJoie, traveling at full speed, slammed into it. His car crossed the finish line on its roof and in ninth place before coming to a stop.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020 RELATED Daytona 500 postponed by rain hours after Donald Trump rides around track

According to the Fox Sports broadcast, Newman was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

"We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from [Hamlin]," Blaney said. "I was committed to just pushing [Newman] to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong. It looked bad."

Denny Hamlin went on to win the race by a 0.014-second margin, the second-closest finish in Daytona 500 history. It marked his third career win at the "Great American Race."