Australian golfer Adam Scott (R) was 11-under par, while Tiger Woods (L) was 11-over par during the 2020 Genesis Invitational at Riviera County Club in Los Angeles. Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Adam Scott edged the field by two strokes to win the 2020 Genesis Invitational, while Tiger Woods was 11-over par and finished in last place at the tournament.

Woods carded a 6-over par 77 in the final round Sunday at Riviera County Club in Los Angeles. Scott fired a final round of 70 and finished 11-under par for the tournament.

"I was just off, it happens," Woods told PGATour.com. "I'm off and I got a chance to have the week off this week and do a little prep, a little practicing, some training, be at home and all positive things."

Woods dropped to No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking after his showing at Riviera. Scott is up from No. 14 to No. 7. Rory McIlroy held on to his No. 1 ranking after finishing tied for fifth place.

Sung Kang, Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar finished tied for second place at the Genesis Invitational after they each carded scores of 9-under par for the tournament. Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Joel Dahmen joined McIlroy at 8-under par to tie for fifth place.

World No. 2 Brooks Koepka was even par and tied for 43rd. No. 3 Jon Rahm tied for 17th. No. 4 Justin Thomas missed the cut. No. 5 Dustin Johnson tied for 10th.

"It's incredibly satisfying to win a tournament of this stature on a golf course of this stature," Scott told reporters. "It was a wonderful week, it was incredibly enjoyable just being here with the weather like this, the course in perfect condition and a great field."

RELATED Tiger Woods considering joining new golf league

The WGC-Mexico Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament begins Thursday at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.