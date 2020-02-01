Sofia Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in her first Grand Slam appearance at the 2020 Australia Open Saturday in Melbourne. Photo by Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- American Sofia Kenin won her first Grand Slam by beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in three sets in the 2020 Australian Open women's singles final Saturday in Melbourne.

"My dream has officially come true," Kenin said. "I can't even describe this feeling. It's so emotional. I have worked so hard. I am just so grateful to be standing here."

Kenin, 21, played very clean tennis to win the 2:03 clash 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. She had zero double faults and had 23 unforced errors, while Muguruza had eight double faults and 45 unforced errors. Muguruza had nine aces and 32 winners in the loss.

The American won the first game on the match. The Spaniard answered by winning the next three games of the first set. Muguruza and Kenin exchanged game victories before Kenin won back-to-back games to tie the set at 4-4. Muguruza then won the set by winning the final two games.

Kenin won the first game of the second set, but Muguruza answered with an ace to claim the second game. Kenin then won the next three games. Muguruza fired another ace to win the sixth game, but Kenin finished out the set by winning the final two games.

Muruguza exchanged game wins once again in the third set, tying the set at 2-2. Kenin then fired a forehand winner to win the fifth game, sparking a rally of four consecutive game wins and winning the match. Kenin won match point on a Muguruza double fault.

"I think she made very good shots during the match, especially in the important moments," Muguruza said. "I think she came up with winners and hit the ball very well."

Kenin is now 2-0 in her career against Muguruza. The American was making her first Grand Slam appearance after advancing to the fourth round of the 2019 French Open. Kenin beat American teen phenom Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to reach the women's singles final. Muguruza knocked off No. 10 Kiki Bertens, Anett Kontaveit and No. 4 Simona Halep to reach the final. Gauff beat defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round before losing to Kenin in the fourth round.

No. 5 Dominic Thiem battles No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open men's singles final at 3 a.m. EST Sunday in Melbourne.