College gymnast Melanie Coleman, 20, dies after accident in practice

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An accomplished college gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University died after she sustained a serious spinal cord injury in a training accident.

Melanie Coleman, 20, was practicing Friday at New Era Gymnastics in Hamden, Conn., when she slipped off the uneven bars, according to the New York Post and the Connecticut Post. She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and died Sunday.

The school, where Coleman was a junior nursing student, confirmed her death in a statement Sunday.

"Her coaches and professors describe Melanie as a special young woman, who excelled both in the classroom and in the gym," Southern Connecticut State University president Joe Bertolino said. "Our deepest sympathies are extended to her family and friends on this tragic loss."

Coleman, a former All-State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Conn., was named a Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American this year and previously made it to the top level of the USA Junior Olympics Program.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of Coleman. As of Monday night, $47,293 was raised by over 1,000 people, surpassing the goal of $10,000.