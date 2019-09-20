Google pays homage to the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a new Doodle. Image courtesy Google

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a new Doodle

Google's homepage Friday featured artwork of a rugby play with two teams colliding.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup began Friday morning with a match between Japan and Russia. Japan is hosting the match at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium.

The Rugby World Cup takes place every four years. This year is the first time the tournament is held in Asia.

Twenty other teams will compete for the Webb Ellis Cup. New Zealand is the defending champion and has won the cup three times.