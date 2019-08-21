Tennessee State QB Demry Croft faces rape, sexual battery charges

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Tennessee State University quarterback Demry Croft is facing rape and battery charges.

Croft, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with six felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery linked to a Dec. 1 incident, according to the Nashville Tennessean and News4 Nashville.

He was released from jail on $50,000 bond Monday night. Croft is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 4. The alleged incident occurred on the school's campus, according to the Tennessean.

"The university is aware that a student athlete was arrested in a criminal matter," Tennessee State said in a statement. "Due to federal and state student privacy laws, no further comment can be made at this time. However, the University takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community."

Grand jury indictments said Croft "intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual conduct" and "unlawful sexual penetration" with a victim without consent, according to News 4. All eight counts listed the same victim.

Croft transferred from Minnesota. He missed the final five games of last season after sustaining a shoulder injury. He practiced with the team this preseason and was in line to be the first-team quarterback. He remains on the team's roster on the official team website.

Croft completed 60.4 percent of his throws for 888 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018. Tennessee State begins its regular season Aug. 31 against Mississippi Valley State.