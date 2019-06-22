World Cup: Germany, Norway advance to Round of 8 after victories Saturday

Germany's Alexandra Popp (R) scored the first goal of Germany's 3-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Norway reached the Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 with Saturday's victory over Australia. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- Germany and Norway advanced to the Women's Soccer World Cup quarterfinals after earning victories in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Germany continued its unbeaten run at the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Nigeria. Norway beat Australia 4-1 in penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Norway reached the Women's World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 with Saturday's victory.

"I'm really content with how we handled all this pressure and stress," Norway coach Martin Sjogren told reporters.

Norway's Isabell Herlovsen opened the scoring at the 31-minute mark. Norway held the lead until Elise Kellond-Knight's goal 83 minutes in.

Australia missed the first two spot-kicks in the shootout before Noway's Ingrid Engen scored the game-winning penalty.

Germany, which last won the Women's World Cup in 2007, took an early lead on Alexandra Popp's goal 20 minutes in. Sara Däbritz added a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead seven minutes later.

Lea Schüller ended the scoring with a goal at the 82-minute mark.

Germany will play either Sweden or Canada at 12:30 p.m. EDT on June 29. Norway plays the winner of Sunday's game between England and Cameroon on Thursday at 3 p.m. EDT.