U.S. Open: Tiger Woods struggles in tournament's second round

Tiger Woods was 1-over-72 at the U.S. Open on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods is facing an uphill climb at the U.S. Open after struggling in Friday's second round at Pebble Beach.

Woods, who won the Masters Tournament in April, shot 1-over-72 in California on Friday. He's back to even par for the tournament and was seven shots behind leader Justin Rose -- and tied for 36th on the leaderboard -- when Woods finished play.

"Right now, I'm still in the ball game," Woods said. "There's so many guys with a chance to win. We've got a long way to go and, you know, we'll see how it shapes up for tomorrow."

Woods played 29 straight bogey-free holes before finishing Friday with consecutive bogeys. His lone birdie came off a 10-footer at the 11th hole.

Put it in reverse, @TigerWoods. First of the day. pic.twitter.com/jGaJNdo1r1— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2019

"It's so important to be below the hole, because above the hole, they're a little tough to make," Woods said.

Woods last won the U.S. Open in 2008. He also won the tournament in 2000 and 2002.