U.S. Open: Justin Rose jumps into lead after late surge in first round

June 13 (UPI) -- Justin Rose took advantage of a soft course at Pebble Beach with five birdies, including an eagle on the sixth hole, for a 6-under 65, grabbing the lead after the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Rose's first-round 65 tied Tiger Woods for the lowest round in a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Rose played with Jordan Spieth and Woods on Thursday.

"I thought it would be kind of cool to do this in front of the big man himself," Rose said.

Rose sat atop the leaderboard with a one-shot advantage in the opening round, leading Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise. Fowler, Schauffele, Oostuhizen and Wise each finished at 5-under par for a share of second place after the first day.

Rose birdied the fourth hole and holed out for eagle with a solid putt on No. 6. He finished with three consecutive birdies on the last three holes on the back nine.

Fowler hit 13 out of 14 fairways and 15 out of 18 greens on his way to a first-round 66. Schauffele holed a 12-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to shoot a 66. Oosthuizen, who recorded an eagle from 96 yards out at hole No. 11, had four birdies on the day.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was 2-under par and sat in a tie for 16th. Woods had three birdies and a double bogey, finishing with a 1-under 70.

Justin Thomas struggled to a 2-over 73, and Phil Mickelson shot 1-over 72.