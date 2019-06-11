U.S. Open: Tiger Woods aiming for Jack Nicklaus' major record in next 10 years

Tiger Woods answers questions in the interview room Tuesday at the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Ahead of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods aimed at eclipsing Jack Nicklaus' majors record of 18 over the next 10 years.

Woods, who will attempt to win his fourth U.S. Open this week, told reporters his 10-year plan Tuesday, which had an increased focus on maintaining his health.

"If I keep progressing how I am physically and how I'm getting better and better, I just need to give myself chances," Woods said. "Hypothetically, let's say I give myself 10 years. That's 40 major championships. That's a lot of majors.

"Now the trick is, can I keep myself healthy enough and strong enough and fast enough to endure all that, considering what my body has gone through? That's where I need help with all my trainers, physios, my workout regimes, and hopefully I can make that happen."

Woods, who had spinal fusion surgery in 2017 and has endured four back operations, missed the cut at the PGA Championship in May and finished in a tie for ninth at the Memorial Tournament at the beginning of June. He previously won his 15th major at the Masters in Augusta in April.

Woods now turns his attention to Pebble Beach, where he won by 15 shots in 2000. In an effort to maintain his energy, the 43-year-old stayed off the course Tuesday and opted to work on his putting.

"Just a rest day," Woods said. "I did the same thing at Augusta. Just trying to save my energy. More important for me to feel energized than it is to go out there and get wear and tear."

Woods begins the first round Thursday at 5:09 p.m. EDT with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose.