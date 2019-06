Tiger Woods (L) and Brooks Koepka are two of the betting favorites to win the 2019 U.S. Open. Koepka is a back-to-back champion at the major tournament. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Golfers are in Pebble Beach, set to tee up for the 2019 U.S. Open from Thursday through Sunday. UPI has you covered with a guide on how to watch and the tee times for your favorite players. All times listed are Eastern Daylight Time.

Back-to-back U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka is the betting favorite to win the tournament, with Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods also in contention, according to several sportsbooks.

Woods -- the No. 5 golfer in the world -- is grouped with No. 4 Justin Rose and No. 28 Jordan Spieth for the first and second round. Woods, Rose and Spieth tee off from hole No. 1 at 5:09 p.m. Thursday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. The group tees off at 11 :24 a.m. Friday from tee No. 10.

Koepka -- the world No. 1 -- is grouped with No. 6 Francesco Molinari and No. 680 Viktor Hovland. That trio tees off at 4:47 p.m. Thursday from tee No. 1. Koepka, Molinari and Hovland tee off at 11:02 a.m. Friday from tee No. 10.

How To Watch (Times in EDT)

First Round: Thursday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. on FS1; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Fox

Featured Groups: 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at USOpen.com, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, U.S. Open app

RELATED Tiger Woods shoots best first round at Memorial Tournament since 2012

Second Round: Friday, 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. on FS1; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Fox

Featured Groups: 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. at USOpen.com, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, U.S. Open app

Third Round: Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. on Fox

Featured Groups: Noon to 9 p.m. at USOpen.com, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, U.S. Open app

Fourth Round: Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fox

Featured Groups: Noon to 9 p.m. at USOpen.com, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, U.S. Open app

Notable Tee Times

Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth: First round, 5:09 p.m.; Second round, 11:24 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland: First round, 4:47 p.m.; Second round, 11:02 a.m.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell: First round, 11:13 a.m.; Second round, 4:58 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman: First round, 10:51 a.m.; Second round, 9:45 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Paul Casey, Lucas Glover: First round, 4:25 p.m.; Second round, 10:40 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner: First round - 11:02 a.m.; Second round, 4:47 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wallace, Cameron Smith: First round, 11:24 a.m.; Second round, 5:09 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim: First round, 11:02 a.m.; Second round, 4:47 p.m.

Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar: First round, 4:47 p.m.; Second round, 11:02 a.m.

Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes, Haotong Li: First round, 10:40 a.m.; Second round, 4:25 p.m.

Ian Poulter, Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker: First round, 4:58 p.m.; Second round, 11:13 a.m.

Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker: First round, 4:25 p.m.; Second round, 10:40 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood: First round, 11:24 a.m.; Second round, 5:09 p.m.