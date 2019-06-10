Brazil's Cristiane (11) scored three goals in a win against Jamaica at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday in France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Cristiane helped her squad to a 3-0 win against Jamaica with a hat trick in the group stage match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

It was Brazil's first hat trick at the women's World Cup since 1999.

"I always ask the girls to get the ball in the box, because I'll be able to do something with it," Cristiane told FIFA. "Today it happened quite a few times."

Her first score came in the 15th minute of the Group C clash on Sunday at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France. Cristiane hovered in the box before Andressa served in a cross from the left side.

The Brazilian striker ran toward the feed and flicked it toward the net with her head. The header found the near-post netting, giving Brazil a 1-0 edge.

Brazil held the 1-0 lead before Cristiane added some insurance in the 50th minute. She stood just inches from the goal line during that sequence. Andressa sent a slow cross in front of the goal. The ball slipped through the defense and rolled to the far post. Cristiane went for a sliding effort, which appeared to be blocked by Jamaican keeper Sydney Schneider, but the goal was awarded as officials determined it crossed the goal line before a defender could get to it.

Cristiane scored her third goal 14 minutes later. She set up for a penalty kick about 20 yards from the net during that sequence. The striker launched a left-footed attempt directly at Schneider. The ball curled over the keeper and hit the bottom of the cross bar.

Officials ruled that the ball also crossed the line on that shot, completing Christiane's hat trick.

Brazil battles Australia in another Group C bout at noon Thursday in Montpellier, France.