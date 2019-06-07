France and South Korea will play the first game of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Friday in Reims, France. Spain (pictured) plays in the third game of the tournament, battling South Africa at noon Saturday in Le Havre. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 7 (UPI) -- The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts Friday. UPI has you covered with details on how to watch and the latest betting odds.

Host country France is set to play the first game of the tournament. France takes on South Korea in Group A at 3 p.m. Friday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The United States Women's National Team looks to defend its 2015 World Cup title, starting with a group stage match against Thailand at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.

Simulations performed by the Nielsen company Gracenote found France to be the favorite to win the 2019 World Cup. The Odds Shark sportsbook has the USWNT as the outright favorite to win the tournament at +300. USWNT star Alex Morgan is the best bet (+600) to win the Golden Boot, the award given to the player who scores the most goals at the tournament.

The USWNT also plays Chile on Sunday and Sweden on Thursday. All three of the USWNT's group stage matches will air on Fox.

The 2019 Women's World Cup final takes place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7 in Lyon, France.

How to Watch the First Matches

France vs. South Korea at 3 p.m. Friday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

Germany vs. China at 9 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

Spain vs. South America at noon Saturday on Fox, Fox Sports app

Norway at Nigeria at 3 p.m. Saturday on Fox, Fox Sports app

Australia vs. Italy at 7 a.m. Sunday on Fox, Fox Sports app

Brazil vs. Jamaica at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

England vs. Scotland at noon Sunday on Fox, Fox Sports app

Argentina vs. Japan at noon Monday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

Canada vs. Cameroon at 3 p.m. Monday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

New Zealand vs. Netherlands at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

Chile vs. Sweden at noon Tuesday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app

United States vs. Thailand at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Fox, Fox Sports app

Odds to win World Cup

USA +300

France +350

Germany +500

England +600

Japan +1200

Netherlands +1200

Australia +1400

Brazil +1600

Canada +2000

Spain +2000

Norway +2500

Sweden +2500

Chile + 5000

China +5000

Italy +5000

New Zealand +5000

South Korea +5000

Scotland +10000

Argentina +12500

Nigeria +25000

South Africa +50000

Cameroon +75000

Jamaica +100000

Thailand +100000

Golden Boot Favorites