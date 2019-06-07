June 7 (UPI) -- The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts Friday. UPI has you covered with details on how to watch and the latest betting odds.
Host country France is set to play the first game of the tournament. France takes on South Korea in Group A at 3 p.m. Friday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
The United States Women's National Team looks to defend its 2015 World Cup title, starting with a group stage match against Thailand at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.
Simulations performed by the Nielsen company Gracenote found France to be the favorite to win the 2019 World Cup. The Odds Shark sportsbook has the USWNT as the outright favorite to win the tournament at +300. USWNT star Alex Morgan is the best bet (+600) to win the Golden Boot, the award given to the player who scores the most goals at the tournament.
The USWNT also plays Chile on Sunday and Sweden on Thursday. All three of the USWNT's group stage matches will air on Fox.
The 2019 Women's World Cup final takes place at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7 in Lyon, France.
How to Watch the First Matches
- France vs. South Korea at 3 p.m. Friday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- Germany vs. China at 9 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- Spain vs. South America at noon Saturday on Fox, Fox Sports app
- Norway at Nigeria at 3 p.m. Saturday on Fox, Fox Sports app
- Australia vs. Italy at 7 a.m. Sunday on Fox, Fox Sports app
- Brazil vs. Jamaica at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- England vs. Scotland at noon Sunday on Fox, Fox Sports app
- Argentina vs. Japan at noon Monday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- Canada vs. Cameroon at 3 p.m. Monday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- New Zealand vs. Netherlands at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- Chile vs. Sweden at noon Tuesday on Fox Sports, Fox Sports app
- United States vs. Thailand at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Fox, Fox Sports app
Odds to win World Cup
- USA +300
- France +350
- Germany +500
- England +600
- Japan +1200
- Netherlands +1200
- Australia +1400
- Brazil +1600
- Canada +2000
- Spain +2000
- Norway +2500
- Sweden +2500
- Chile + 5000
- China +5000
- Italy +5000
- New Zealand +5000
- South Korea +5000
- Scotland +10000
- Argentina +12500
- Nigeria +25000
- South Africa +50000
- Cameroon +75000
- Jamaica +100000
- Thailand +100000
Golden Boot Favorites
- Alex Morgan -- USWNT -- +600
- Sam Kerr -- Australia -- +650
- Eugenie Le Sommer -- France -- +700
- Valerie Gauvin -- France -- +800
- Carli Lloyd -- USWNT -- +900
- Vivianne Miedema -- Netherlands -- +900
- Alexandra Popp -- Germany -- +1000
- Megan Rapinoe -- USWNT -- +1000
- Beatriz -- Brazil -- +1200
- Nikita Parris -- England -- +1200