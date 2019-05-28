SD Huesca was relegated to the Segunda Division after the 2018-19 season. Photo by Raul Caro/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- Eleven people are expected to be arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected gambling-motivated match-fixing, Spanish police said. Several of the arrested will be current and former La Liga players.

Operation "Okios" is being carried out across Spain following an investigation by a court in Huesca.

"The investigation has allowed us to corroborate that those investigated reached agreements with different players to 'fix' at least three games relating to the [Spanish] first, second, and third divisions," a police statement on Tuesday said.

The names of those expected to be arrested have not been announced.

The operation stems from a claim filed by La Liga regarding a May 2018 game between SD Huesca and Nastic Tarragona. La Liga claimed there were "suspected irregularities" after Huesca, who were already promoted to La Liga, lost 1-0 at home to Nastic, which was fighting to avoid being dropped.

Huesca was relegated back to the Segunda Division after finishing 19th in La Liga this season.

"La Liga wants to highlight the extraordinary work done by the Spanish police to dismantle an organised criminal group that achieved financial benefits through match-fixing in our country," the league said in a statement, according to ESPN.