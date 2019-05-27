U.S. women's national team soccer star Carli Lloyd led the team in scoring during its 2015 World Cup-winning run. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- The United States Women's National Team throttled Mexico 3-0 in its final clash before heading to the 2019 World Cup.

Tobin Heath, Mallory Pugh and Christen Press each scored for the USWNT in the lopsided friendly win on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Heath drew first blood in the 11th minute. The star forward intercepted a pass from Mexico goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago during the sequence. Santiago played the ball up from the goal, but the Mexico defense wasn't paying attention. Heath capitalized on the error, sprinting to the ball and dribbling toward Santiago. She did a quick dribble move on a defender before pocketing the score with her left boot.

Pugh came into the game as a substitute in the 46th minute. Carli Lloyd assisted that score.

Lloyd tracked down a pass on the left flank during that sequence. She collected the ball and dribbled into the box before sliding a pass in front of the net. Pugh came flying in and tapped in the point-blank score for a 2-0 advantage in the 76th minute.

Press added the game's final tally in the 88th minute. She received a pass at the top of the box at the start of that sequence. Press brought in the ball and did a quick turn toward the net. She did a touch to her left before blasting a shot into the right side of the net.

The USWNT is ranked No. 1 in the world heading into the 2019 World Cup. The squad battles Thailand in the first game of the group stage at 3 p.m. on June 11 in Reims, France.