NASCAR's Bubba Wallace addresses depression battle

Bubba Wallace enjoys the moment before the start of the Gander RV Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race for the 2019 Daytona 500 earlier this year. Wallace told reporters Friday he has recently been battling depression. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace broke down in tears when addressing his battle with depression.

"You try to be the best you can and sometimes it ain't damn good enough," Wallace told reporters Friday.

Wallace, 25, currently sits 28th in NASCAR standings. He has one top-5 finish in 51 career Cup series starts.

Wallace first addressed his feelings on social media earlier this week. Wallace wrote he hasn't "been in a good place for some time now."

"It's been a rough moment for a while," Wallace said. "Just trying to do everything I can."

Wallace is expected to participate in Saturday's race at Kansas Speedway. He is the only black driver in NASCAR's top level.