Joey Logano will start in the No. 4 spot in Sunday's Daytona 500 after winning Gander RV Duel No. 2 on Thursday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano helped Ford sweep the 2019 Daytona 500 qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Harvick won the first 150-mile Gander RV Duel qualifier Thursday. Logano completed a pass on the final lap to claim the victory in the second Gander RV Duel race. The races set up the starting lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500, which opens NASCAR season.

"I just have to keep looking out the windshield here," Logano told NASCAR.com. "But it definitely continues the momentum from the championship. Just to come down here and prove we still got it. It's a nice feeling."

Ford drivers won the second through fourth rows of "The Great American Race."

William Byron has the No. 1 spot for the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman will start second, followed by Harvick and Logano. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Clint Bowyer, Paul Menard, Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto and Denny Hamlin round out the top 10 starters.

Kurt Busch will start from the No. 12 spot. Jimmie Johnson will start at No. 17. Reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon holds the No. 20 starting spot.

"Tonight we had the right strategy," Harvick said. "We stuck to it and got to pit road good and we were able to capitalize on track position with a really fast Busch Beer Ford Mustang."

The 2019 Daytona 500 begins at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Daytona Beach.