Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban undergoes hip replacement surgery

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban underwent successful hip surgery Monday. He had a nagging hip ailment during the team's spring practices. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban underwent hip replacement surgery, the school announced Monday.

Dr. Lyle Cain, an orthopedic consultant with Alabama's athletic department, said the procedure was successful on Saban.

"Coach Saban underwent successful robotic assisted right hip replacement surgery this afternoon with our hip specialist, Dr. Benton Emblom and the team at Andrews Sports Medicine," Cain said in a statement. "Coach is resting comfortably, and we anticipate a full recovery.

"He should be able to return to work in the very near future, and we'll have him back out on the golf course, with hopefully a few more yards off the tee, as soon as possible."

The Crimson Tide's spring workouts wrapped up a few weeks ago. Saban told USA Today Sports that the pain "came out of nowhere" during the first spring practice.

"I never noticed my hip at all until the first day of spring practice," Saban said. "I ran out on the field and it felt like I got a hip flexor. It didn't feel like it was some injury or something like that, but it never went away and it actually kept almost getting worse."

Saban has about three months to recover from the procedure. The Crimson Tide typically begin fall practice in early August.

Alabama, winners of five national championships in Saban's 12 seasons with the school, opens the upcoming season against Duke on Aug. 31.