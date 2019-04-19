Russian Daniil Medvedev upsets world No. 1 Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits a shot against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament Friday in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France. Photo by Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking upset to Russian men's tennis player Danill Medvedev on Friday at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev won the quarterfinal match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 over the Serbian. He broke Djokovic's serve five times en route to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal appearance. Medvedev will need to get past Dusan Lajovic to reach the final.

"It was definitely the best match of my career, not in terms of level of tennis, but definitely by the result," Medvedev said in his post-match interview.

Medvedev battles Lajovic at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in France. Rafael Nadal and Fabio Fognini also advanced out of the quarterfinals.

Nadal takes on Fognini at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the other semifinal matchup.