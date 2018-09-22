Pittsburgh Steelers helmet rests on the bench following the Steelers 39-24 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on August 30, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter Monday night's matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with serious injury concerns on their offensive line.

Right guard David DeCastro was ruled out of the game against the undefeated Buccaneers due to a broken hand sustained in a season-opening tie against Cleveland.

The injury forced DeCastro to sit out last weekend's home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending the former Pro Bowl selection's streak of 72 consecutive starts.

Pittsburgh could be without both starters on the right side of the line. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert is battling a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice Thursday and Friday.

Gilbert was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and told reporters that he considers himself a game-time decision for the prime-time matchup against the 2-0 Buccaneers.

DeCastro was unable to practice for the entire week leading up to the Kansas City clash. He returned to practice Wednesday but was forced to leave the session early.

"It was frustrating," DeCastro told reporters. "You've got to kind of see where you're at. Sometimes it doesn't go the way you want it to go, so you've just got to take it day by day, it's tough and it's tough seeing guys out there without you."

B.J. Finney replaced the 6-foot-5, 316-pound DeCastro in the lineup and played 84 snaps in Sunday's 42-37 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Gilbert is unable to go Monday, Matt Feiler is expected to draw the start at right tackle. He took the majority of first-team snaps at practice this week. Feiler has made one start in four career seasons.

"You have to prepare the best you can and practice like you are playing," Feiler told the team's official website. "I keep working the craft. I feel pretty comfortable. I have been getting the reps all week."