Guy uses mountain bike to jump over Tour de France bikers

July 17 (UPI) -- A man riding a mountain bike jumped over a group of Tour de France competitors on Tuesday during a 98-mile stage.

The group was weaving its way between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand when a man came flying in from the right side. The man went airborne, flying over the narrow road and landing perfectly on the other side.

Facebook user Alexis Bosson posted a video of the stunt, and appeared to be the man riding the bike. "Watching the Tour de France from another view," he wrote. His post had about 200 likes, 13,000 views and 150 shares as of Tuesday night.

Julian Alaphilippe won stage 10 of the race on Tuesday, a 159-km trek. Stage 11 starts Wednesday and goes from Albertville to La Rosiere Space San Bernardo.

The 115-km final stage of the race is on Sunday, July 29 and goes from Houilles to Paris Champs-Elysees.

Chris Froome of the United Kingdom has won the last three races. He also won the race in 2013. No Americans have won the race since Lance Armstrong won every year from 1999 through 2005. Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet leads the race with a time of 40:34.28. Froome sits in sixth place, 3:21 behind Van Avermaet.