Norway's Bjoergen equals Winter Olympics medal record of 13 in Pyeongchang

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Norway's cross-country skiing legend Marit Bjoergen won her record-equalling 13th medal Saturday in her country's victory in the women's 4X5km relay.

Norway, teamed up by Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen, Ragnhild Haga and Bjoergen, finished the race in 51 minutes and 24.3 seconds, handing the 37-year-old Bjoergen her 7th gold medal, a record for a woman at the Winter Olympics.

Bjoergen has now won 13 medals, equalling fellow countryman and biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen for a record total among men and women at the Winter Olympic Games.

"The other girls did give me a good position, but it's a new position for me. In the last year I have been going there in front by myself but I had to try and push hard all the way and I knew I could do it if I had a good day," said Bjoergen, who started her final leg in third place.

This was Norway's 10th medal in cross-country skiing at the Pyeongchang 2018. It has won at least 10 medals in this sport for the third time, following 11 in 2002 and 2014.

This was also the 125th gold medal at the Winter Games in all sports for Norway, the first National Olympic Committee reaching this mark.

Sweden took away the silver medal, two seconds behind Norway. The bronze went to the Olympic Athletes from Russia in 52:07.6.