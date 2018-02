Feb. 17 (UPI) -- John-Henry Krueger added a silver medal for Team USA in the 1,000-meter short track speed skating program Saturday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Krueger finished second to Canadian Samuel Girard, roughly two-tenths of a second behind Girard's final time of 1:24.650. Seo Yira of South Korea finished third with a final time of 1:31.619.

Krueger, a first-time Olympian, won Team USA's first speed skating medal in an individual Olympic competition since 2010, TeamUSA.org reported.