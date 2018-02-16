Finland, U.S. top men's ice hockey competition

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Sochi bronze medal winner Finland beat Norway 5-1 to lead the men's ice hockey Group C competition on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympics, while the United States secured first place in Group B with a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Also in Group B, the Russians kept their hopes alive with an overwhelming 8-2 victory over Slovenia, scoring three key points in group ranking. Slovenia finished fourth.

In the other game of Group C, the Sochi silver medalists of Sweden defeated Germany with Viktor Stalberg scoring the only goal in the first period.

With the victory, Sweden was ranked second in Group C while Germany finished third and Norway fourth with two losses.

Twelve teams are competing in the men's competition. Defending champion Canada, Switzerland, the host South Korea and the Czech Republic are in Group A.