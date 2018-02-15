Norway's Svindal wins Alpine skiing men's downhill at Pyeongchang Olympics

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway won the Alpine skiing men's downhill of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Jeongseon Alpine Center here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Svindal raced down the piste in 1 minute and 40.25 seconds to take the gold, snatching a thrilling victory over his compatriot Kjetil Jansrud in 1:40.37.

"At the top I was a bit out of the rhythm," Svindal said. "I adjusted a little bit and then everything goes faster than it did on training."

"I feel I'm running the belt and clothes can last all the way, but it pays more in the lower part than in the upper part."