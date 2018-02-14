Swiss freestyle ski team having a blast with Olympics antics

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Switzerland's freestyle ski team is having a blast at the Winter Olympics and have the videos to prove it.

The team's official Instagram account includes several videos of some of the stunts they have pulled off in Pyeongchang, South Korea during the Winter Games. One video featured two team members riding a pallet jack down a ramp, pretending to be the Jamaican bobsled team from Cool Runnings.

"You don't see the Swiss team fighting, do you? You don't see the Swiss team drinking and carrying on and such. And you don't see the Swiss team smiling neither," the @swissfreeski account posted last week on Instagram.

On Monday, the team posted an even crazier stunt. Swiss skier Fabian Bösch went up to an escalator and held the moving railing with his right hand. He let the escalator pull him all the way up to the next floor, while hanging off of the railing from the outside. When he got to the top, he smoothly pulled himself up without incident.

"After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?" Bösch wrote on Instagram.

The Swiss athletes also had some fun revealing the official Olympic team in January. The @swissfreeski account posted a video, which included one athlete jumping into the snow while wearing only his underwear, skiing down a hill backwards and other antics.

Last week, Swiss skier Andri Ragetti posted a photo of the team posing on the Olympic rings, with one of them exposing his buttocks for the camera.

Switzerland's Deborah Scanzio placed 21st in the Women's Moguls final last week. Women's Aerials qualifying begins Thursday evening and Women's Slopestyle qualification begins Saturday morning. The men's freestyle qualifiers begin on Saturday night, with medal rounds on Sunday night in Pyeongchang.