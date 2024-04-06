Advertisement
Science News
April 6, 2024 / 5:00 PM

Trillions of cicadas to swarm U.S.; first double-brood emergence in 200 years

By Ehren Wynder
Cicada Broods 13 and 19 are expected to emerge together for the first time in over 200 years. Thomas Jefferson was president the last time these broods co-emerged. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
Cicada Broods 13 and 19 are expected to emerge together for the first time in over 200 years. Thomas Jefferson was president the last time these broods co-emerged. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- A rare double-emergence of cicada broods is about to swarm the eastern United States in the coming weeks, scientists say.

Brood 13, which emerges every 17 years, and Brood 19, which emerges every 13, will join together for the first time since 1803, when Thomas Jefferson was president.

Advertisement

Illinois will be ground zero for this historic emergence, which is expected to sweep through about a dozen other states.

Cicadas, known for their loud chirping and tendency to leave behind mounds of exoskeletons, tend to surface around April or May to reproduce before disappearing again.

Related

There are 15 "periodical" cicada broods in the United States, three of which emerge every 13 years and the rest every 17.

The cicadas from Broods 13 and 19 are of a similar size, growing to about 1.4 inches, but other broods can double that and have up to an eight-inch wingspan.

Entomologist Meredith Shrader at Auburn University said central and northern Alabama can expect "millions and millions" of cicadas for about six to eight weeks.

"Everybody's getting really, really excited," Shrader told Al.com. "Some people are dreading it, but it'll be fun."

Advertisement

Dr. Katie Dana, an entomologist and cicada expert from Illinois, said she's been looking forward to this year's co-emergence for many years.

"I've been trying to spread the word -- people haven't listened until this year," she told The Independent.

The area with the greatest likelihood of overlap between the two broods is in Springfield, Ill. Shrader said the "bug geeks" are looking forward to seeing whether the two broods will hybridize during mating season.

While the two broods are not expected to overlap to any significant extent, research from the University of Connecticut suggests if the two did produce hybrid offspring, they would emerge alongside the next generation of one or both of their parent broods and be indistinguishable from them.

While some people might dread the oncoming swarm and the damage to their ornamental plants, people in academia are embracing it as a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon.

One professor in Ohio created a free app, called Cicada Safari, for users to upload pictures and track where cicadas are emerging with the highest density.

While its hard to imagine cicadas being a threatened species, scientists warned of the possible effects of climate change on their population.

Dana said cicadas ensure their survival by producing so many offspring that their vast numbers overwhelm natural predators like birds, snakes and mammals, but even a small dip in a brood's emergent population due to high temperatures or deforestation could cause predators to wipe them out entirely.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Multinational team safely returns to Earth from the International Space Station
Science News // 6 hours ago
Multinational team safely returns to Earth from the International Space Station
April 6 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Belarus's Marina Vasilevskay and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky successfully returned to Earth Saturday after spending time on the International Space Station.
NASA to send unmanned drone 2 miles high to study radiation during eclipse
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA to send unmanned drone 2 miles high to study radiation during eclipse
April 5 (UPI) -- NASA researchers are planning to study changes in the Sun's radiation during the solar eclipse via an unmanned aircraft on Monday.
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites ahead of two weekend launches
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites ahead of two weekend launches
April 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a payload of 23 Starlink satellites Friday atop a Falcon 9 booster from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Complex.
NASA to launch rockets from Virginia to study upper atmosphere during eclipse
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to launch rockets from Virginia to study upper atmosphere during eclipse
April 4 (UPI) -- NASA said Thursday it will launch three Black Brant IX sounding rockets during a launch window that opens April 8 at 2:40 p.m. They're for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path mission.
NASA to fly aircraft along eclipse route to study the sun and Earth's atmosphere
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA to fly aircraft along eclipse route to study the sun and Earth's atmosphere
April 4 (UPI) -- NASA will deploy aircraft to follow the route of the April 8 total solar eclipse to collect data on the sun and the Earth's atmosphere.
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
Science News // 2 days ago
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
April 3 (UPI) -- The 3,200-megapixel Legacy Survey of Space and Time camera will reveal what so far has remained unseen and only exists in scientific theory -- dark matter and dark energy.
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA delays Starliner launch to no sooner than May 6
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to delay launch of the Starliner Boeing Crew Flight Test to no sooner than May 6 after a review of International Space Station operations. The launch had been set for May 1.
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
Science News // 3 days ago
White House orders NASA to develop lunar time standard for celestial bodies
April 3 (UPI) -- The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced it will work to create time standards for the moon and other celestial bodies.
Exercising, socializing, play help aging dogs preserve brain function
Science News // 4 days ago
Exercising, socializing, play help aging dogs preserve brain function
Playtime and social activities can help aging dogs preserve their brain function, a new study finds.
Colleges partner with NASA on projects crucial for future STEM workforce
Science News // 1 week ago
Colleges partner with NASA on projects crucial for future STEM workforce
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA and its military partners have selected teams from eight universities for the 2024 Mission Concept program, designed to give students a chance to launch their own career in the space industry.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA to send unmanned drone 2 miles high to study radiation during eclipse
NASA to send unmanned drone 2 miles high to study radiation during eclipse
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
World's largest digital camera to research elusive dark matter, dark energy
Multinational team safely returns to Earth from the International Space Station
Multinational team safely returns to Earth from the International Space Station
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites ahead of two weekend launches
SpaceX launches 23 Starlink satellites ahead of two weekend launches
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
In Florida Keys, researchers investigate fish 'spinning and whirling' before dying
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement