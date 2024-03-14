Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 14, 2024 / 10:22 AM

Gene that might shield men from severe COVID-19 found

By Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
A new study has identified a gene variant that protects men from from severe illness and death when COVID-19 lands them in the hospital. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
A new study has identified a gene variant that protects men from from severe illness and death when COVID-19 lands them in the hospital. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

The finding appears to work only until age 74, but a new study has identified a gene variant that protects men from from severe illness and death when COVID-19 lands them in the hospital.

The protective gene appears to help tamp down inflammation, researchers say. It is an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (1L1RN) variant.

Advertisement

While inflammation is a normal response to infection, if left unchecked, it can damage tissues as part of many diseases, including severe cases of COVID-19.

"Our study results show that among hospitalized patients, while women are still overall less likely than men to die from COVID-19, those men age 74 and younger who possess the IL1RN gene variant rs419598 are much less likely to suffer the severe inflammation tied to SARS-CoV-2 infection and less likely to die from the disease," said study co-author Mukundan Attur, an associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health in New York City.

Related

The study found that 124 men (aged 19-74) who had the gene variant were 80% less likely to die from COVID. They were also less likely to become severely ill after being hospitalized with the virus.

Researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine called their findings noteworthy because more men than women die from COVID-19. The gene variant appears to protect only men up to about age 74, but not beyond that as the chronic illnesses of aging take hold, they said.

Advertisement

For the study, researchers obtained blood samples from nearly 2,600 men and women hospitalized for COVID-19 at NYU Langone's Tisch Hospital in Manhattan between March 2020 and March 2021.

More than half were 60 or older and obese, putting them at higher risk of death from COVID-19. In all, 240 men and 157 women in the study died from their disease.

Researchers found that average blood levels of an inflammation-fighting protein coded by 1L1RN were 14 times higher in hospitalized men than in healthy male controls.

While they were 10 times higher in 178 hospitalized women than in healthy women, researchers said they did not result in a statistically significant reduction in death risk for women.

Senior study author Dr. Steven Abrahamson, a rheumatologist who serves as chairman of the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone, said the finding points to a pathway to prevent the severe inflammation often seen in COVID-19.

More study is needed to learn whether IL-1-inhibiting therapies such as anakinra, canakinumab and rilonacept are effective against COVID-19, he said.

He plans to investigate whether the IL-1 pathway contributes to Long COVID, the constellation of symptoms that persist months after initial infection.

Advertisement

Abrahamson said the new study adds to evidence about the underlying biology that contributes to gender differences in death rates from COVID-19.

The findings were published Wednesday in The Journal of Infectious Diseases.

More information

The journal Social Science & Medicine has more about gender-related differences in COVID care and survival.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX hits distance, speed milestones in third Starship test; rocket lost in re-entry
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX hits distance, speed milestones in third Starship test; rocket lost in re-entry
March 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday conducted the third launch test of its Starship rocket in Texas, flying further and faster than the previous two tests.
SpaceX scrubs launch of 23 Starlink satellites
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX scrubs launch of 23 Starlink satellites
March 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its launch of 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit Wednesday night, just two minutes before lift-off. SpaceX said it will now target Thursday, the same day it launches Starship's third flight test.
Private Japanese rocket explodes seconds after liftoff
Science News // 1 day ago
Private Japanese rocket explodes seconds after liftoff
March 13 (UPI) -- A rocket developed by Japan's startup company Space One exploded seconds after liftoff on Wednesday, bringing a dramatic end to what was to be the Kairos rocket's maiden launch.
Analysis: Despite political rhetoric, most Americans have faith in science
Science News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Despite political rhetoric, most Americans have faith in science
The Trump administration's attacks on scientists didn't shake Americans' confidence in science, a new analysis shows.
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
March 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Crew-7 returned to Earth safely Tuesday morning, splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., NASA said.
SpaceX Crew-7 members undock from International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Crew-7 members undock from International Space Station
March 11 (UPI) -- Members of SpaceX's Crew-7 have undocked from the International Space Station and are making their way back to Earth on Monday.
New technology may enable embryos with genes from 2 men
Science News // 3 days ago
New technology may enable embryos with genes from 2 men
New technology might soon allow men in same-sex relationships to have a child genetically related to both dads, researchers say.
SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites to orbit in consecutive launches
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX sends 46 Starlink satellites to orbit in consecutive launches
March 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday launched a total of 46 Starlink satellites into orbit in back-to-back launches in Florida and California.
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
March 8 (UPI) -- NASA will accept applications through April 2 for future Artemis astronauts who could go to the moon and beyond. The application period start concurred with 10 new astronaut graduates completing two years' training.
NASA's Europa Jupiter Mission will be packed with humanity's messages
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA's Europa Jupiter Mission will be packed with humanity's messages
March 8 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday the Europa Clipper Jupiter mission set to launch in October will carry profound messages from humanity as it gathers scientific data to determine if there are life-supporting conditions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX hits distance, speed milestones in third Starship test; rocket lost in re-entry
SpaceX hits distance, speed milestones in third Starship test; rocket lost in re-entry
SpaceX scrubs launch of 23 Starlink satellites
SpaceX scrubs launch of 23 Starlink satellites
Private Japanese rocket explodes seconds after liftoff
Private Japanese rocket explodes seconds after liftoff
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
SpaceX Crew-7 safely splashes down in Gulf of Mexico on return from ISS
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
NASA to accept astronaut applications through April 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement